Wichita man killed in Tuesday crash in Dickinson County

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 38-year-old Wichita man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:23 a.m. on US-56 highway, about 2 miles south of Herington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was westbound on US-56 when it failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup truck entered the west ditch and overturned.

The driver, identified as Luis A. Salazar, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Salazar wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

