Wednesday forecast: The heat continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hot and humid weather continues the rest of the week with hit and miss showers/storms. Cloud cover will remain in portions of northeast Kansas as well so that will help those areas remain in the low 90s vs getting up in the mid 90s. The storm chances will remain hit and miss meaning there will be several spots that miss out on the rain however those that do get rain may have locally heavy rainfall.

July 1st 8 Day (WIBW/Doug Meyers)

Today: Storms will continue to affect the northeast portion of the WIBW viewing area through 9am otherwise the question will be how long will clouds linger for the day. Think areas south of I-70 will get more sun and get up in the mid 90s vs other areas which is why the heat advisory is in effect in that area. Highs will remain in the low 90s for those that remain in the clouds. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Heat Advisory July 1 (WIBW)

Tonight: Slight chance of storms, most spots dry. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. Can’t completely rule out a storm at anytime however most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

There is a slightly better chance for storms Thursday night into Friday however the chance of storms will still remain isolated to scattered at best meaning some areas will remain dry. Highs will be cooler and may even be in the upper 80s for many spots.

The 4th of July weekend does indicate mostly sunny skies both days in the 8 day however models have been hinting at isolated storms at times especially on Saturday however due to low confidence and inconsistencies in the models will keep it out of the forecast for now but don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a storm or two Saturday.

Next week’s weather continues to show hot temperatures in the low-mid 90s and while the best chance for storms is Tuesday night we’re still keeping an eye on Monday.

Why are there several chances for rain but most spots will likely remain dry? The weather pattern that is in place is set-up where it should remain dry however any storms that do develop around the region due to daytime heating may develop a mini front called an outflow boundary. Depending where those outflow boundaries are when conditions are right for a storm to develop is not handled well at all with the computer models. This is why it’s difficult to give a confident answer if you were to ask will it rain in my backyard this week or not.

Taking Action

Storms in northeast Kansas should be over by mid morning today All storm chances in the next 8 days will remain random where they develop. We have a pretty good idea of WHEN the best chance for storms will occur but not always where. We’ll continue to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis and even hour by hour basis. Any changes that are made to the forecast during the day you will know otherwise make sure to check back every morning and evening for updates. Hot weather persists so make sure you’re taking precautions and drinking plenty of water

