Wamego Aquatic Center set to open on Wednesday

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - After delaying its opening over coronavirus concerns, the Wamego Aquatic Center is set to open Wednesday for the summer of 2020, though there will be a few changes from past years.

The aquatic center’s crowd size will be limited to 250 people at a time, according to the city of Wamego.

Additionally, the pool will be open in three sessions lasting two hours each: 1 to 3 p.m; 4 to 6 p.m.; and 7 to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

This will allow personnel to do extra cleaning at the facility.

Admission is $4 for each time period, with children under 2 admitted free. Individual pool passes are available for $55

At this time, the City of Wamego is recommending that masks be worn while waiting in line to enter the aquatic center.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.