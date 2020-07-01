VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System helps connect Kansas Veterans during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas helps connect over 5,719 Veterans to healthcare officials via video during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says its video telehealth appointments increased over 1000%, as Veterans choose virtual care through VA Video Connect throughout the pandemic. It says it has facilitated over 5,719 telehealth appointments in Eastern Kansas between Jan. 1 and June 28, 2020.

The VA says VA Video Connect allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their care teams on any computer, tablet or mobile device that has an internet or data service connection. It says as in-person interactions decreased due to COVID-19, VVC has supported Veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safe at home.

There has been a growth of 675% in VVC appointments between providers and Veterans compared to the same time period in 2019, according to the VA. It has provided care to almost 14% of the Eastern Kansas Veteran population via Telehealth Modalities.

The VA says it is also taking action to bridge the digital divide for those who lack the technology or broadband internet connectivity required to use the VA telehealth services. It says at the national level it has been working with strategic partners through the VA Secretary’s Center of Strategic Partnerships to increase access to the technology needed to connect Veterans with their health care teams.

“As we near the three-year anniversary of the launch of VA Video Connect, even during these challenging times, VA has and continues to maintain access to high-quality health care for Veterans,” says VA Eastern Kansas Director, Rudy Klopfer. “As the service becomes more popular, VA remains committed to providing a seamless user experience to ensure Veterans have access to care where and when they need it.”

For more information, VA Video Connect or its telehealth services visit the VA website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.