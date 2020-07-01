Advertisement

Topeka recognized nationally for data-driven decision making

(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka is being recognized nationally as one of the best cities at using data and evidence to make decisions.

Topeka is one of 16 cities to achieve the silver level of What Works Cities certification.

WWC evaluates how effective cities are managed by whether they have the right people, processes, and policies in place to put data and evidence at the center of decision-making.

They said over the past year, the city has improved transparency, reporting to the governing body and tracking of responsiveness to constituents.

Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla said, “The City of Topeka is data driven when establishing our strategic goals and priorities. By identifying the key issues our community is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and comparing them to our strategic goals and priorities, we can begin to formulate tailor-made community recovery decisions that provides actionable, long-lasting solutions.”

Nearly 200 U.S. cities have completed a What Works Cities Assessment. To date, only 24 cities have met the What Works Cities national standard in achieving Certification.

