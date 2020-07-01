Advertisement

Topeka prepares for face mask requirement

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The details on how to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s requirement to wear face masks in public is set to be released Thursday; Wednesday, organizations around Topeka were already making preparations.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said the Police Department was waiting on guidelines from the City Manager’s Office on how to safely patrol Topeka.

"For the Police Department the lobby would be public access so one of the things we're looking at is that an officer has to go out and take a report outside the security area they'll probably be wearing a mask," Cochran said Wednesday.

“Out on the streets we’re still looking at how that looks because as you know the big thing is to minimize exposure and by minimizing exposure then you’re keeping everybody safer.”

Businesses that rely on intense physical activity, such as gyms, are also preparing for adjustments.

At Fitrition, a gym that offers group personal training, Owner and Operator Keith Fine already has specialty face masks for exercise on the way for his nearly 140 clients.

"We're buying enough masks that are breathable for everybody so they can have one from us so we're going to supply them with masks."

Fitrition will require face masks to be worn during indoor strength training but for high-intensity cardio workouts during which might be difficult to wear a face mask, the plan is to take it outside.

“Obviously, with the mask on and breathability we’re not going to ask people to do high levels of cardio and wear masks at the same time,that way we’re not doing high breathing stuff with a mask on indoors we can do that outdoors,” Fine said.

Fine added that the gym’s business model is what helped it transition smoothly upon reopening on May 20.

“We don’t have any random clients coming in at any random times we have one class for every 90 minutes each class has probably four to eight people in it and we sign up in advance and we have regular people coming to regular classes,” he said.

“We know whose going to be there where they’re going to be and when they’re going to be so we really control all the variables and we did it this way before COVID.”

Fine said while face masks may take some adjustment, the ability to stay open and help is what matters.

“We love Topeka we want it to be the best that it can be and it’s part of the great Kansas area and we’re not going to look at anything as an adversity that’s going to hold us back we’re open, we’re grateful for that we play by the rules we do the best we can.”

