Topeka Civic Theatre cancels fall shows, temporarily closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Civic Theatre is closing the curtain on its 2020 fall season, and temporarily suspending business operations.

TCT’s board of directors announced the move Wednesday afternoon. Health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic set the stage for the decision.

“Please know the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff is our highest priority, as is the fiscal health and long-term viability of our believe theatre,” TCT Board Chair Janet Stanek said.

The suspension of operations is effective September 1st. TCT says its summer schedule, including camps, Matilda the Musical, Shrek Jr., Freshman Class, and Laugh Lines will continue. Helen Hocker Theatre, which TCT manages for Shawnee Co. Parks & Recreation, also will suspend operations Sept. 1st. The Bath House Player’s summer production, The Importance of Being Earnest, will open as scheduled July 24.

TCT said it as “exhausted all our available funds” after the pandemic forced it to cancel six productions and several performance company shows. In a news release, TCT states it is not financially responsible to produce plays and musicals until social distancing guidelines are relaxed.

“As a result, we have had to make one of the most difficult decisions ever made at TCT,” their news release states. “In the end, there was no other choice that would preserve the long-term viability of the theatre.”

TCT said it will monitor state and local guidelines on social distancing and mass gatherings. It will call back staff, and begin preparations for future productions and classes when it is deemed fiscally viable.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.