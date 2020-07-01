Advertisement

Topeka Civic Theatre cancels fall shows, temporarily closes

Topeka Civic Theatre announced it is suspending operations and canceling its fall lineup, due to financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Topeka Civic Theatre announced it is suspending operations and canceling its fall lineup, due to financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Civic Theatre is closing the curtain on its 2020 fall season, and temporarily suspending business operations.

TCT’s board of directors announced the move Wednesday afternoon. Health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic set the stage for the decision.

“Please know the safety of our patrons, volunteers and staff is our highest priority, as is the fiscal health and long-term viability of our believe theatre,” TCT Board Chair Janet Stanek said.

The suspension of operations is effective September 1st. TCT says its summer schedule, including camps, Matilda the Musical, Shrek Jr., Freshman Class, and Laugh Lines will continue. Helen Hocker Theatre, which TCT manages for Shawnee Co. Parks & Recreation, also will suspend operations Sept. 1st. The Bath House Player’s summer production, The Importance of Being Earnest, will open as scheduled July 24.

TCT said it as “exhausted all our available funds” after the pandemic forced it to cancel six productions and several performance company shows. In a news release, TCT states it is not financially responsible to produce plays and musicals until social distancing guidelines are relaxed.

“As a result, we have had to make one of the most difficult decisions ever made at TCT,” their news release states. “In the end, there was no other choice that would preserve the long-term viability of the theatre.”

TCT said it will monitor state and local guidelines on social distancing and mass gatherings. It will call back staff, and begin preparations for future productions and classes when it is deemed fiscally viable.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kansas men’s basketball case to be held by Independent Resolution Panel

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Whether or not Kansas men’s basketball committed severe NCAA Violations will be decided by an independent panel.A request made by KU Athletics for referral of the infractions case to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) was granted.

News

Eye on Northeast Kansas

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Eye on Northeast Kansas

News

Adams St. in Topeka closes for water main repairs

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Adams St. has closed from SE 37th to 38th.

News

Dr. Lee Norman KDHE News Conference

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. Health Officer recommends following Governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County has 17 active cases of COVID-19 and 56 recovered for a total of 73 confirmed cases of the virus.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly’s tips and tricks to a safe Independence Day Weekend

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Kelly is encouraging Kansans to have a safe Independence Day Weekend.

News

Pottawatomie Co. to adopt Gov. Kelly’s face mask mandate

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie Co. will adopt the Governor’s new face mask mandate once it is published on July 3.

News

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System helps connect Kansas Veterans during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas helps connect over 5,719 Veterans to healthcare officials via video during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

K-State cannot expel student for controversial tweet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the University cannot expel a student who posted a controversial tweet about George Floyd.

News

State Primary voter registration deadline approaching in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The deadline to register to vote in the State Primary is approaching.