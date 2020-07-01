Topeka car wash offers free wash to veterans, military on July 4th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local car wash is giving back to veterans and active duty military this Fourth of July.

Eagle Auto Wash in Topeka is offering free full service washes Saturday, July 4th.

This is something Eagle Auto Wash Supervisor, Zach Rosencutter, said they have done for many years.

Veterans and active military personnel are asked to bring a current U.S Service Identification Card, a Retired Identification Card or Veterans Organization Card to the cashier.

Among other things, the full service wash includes cleaning and buffing, vacuuming the interior and cleaning windows.

Eagle Auto Wash will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4th.

It’s located at 2110 Southwest Chelsea Dr. near Fairlawn Plaza.

