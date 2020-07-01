Topeka and Lawrence team up to showcase local businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence businesses will be showcased in a new partnership this summer.

According to the Topeka Partnership, they are launching Travel Together.

On July 25th and 26th Topeka businesses will give special discounts to residents who travel from Lawrence and Douglas County. They’re calling it Douglas County Days in Topeka.

Topeka and Shawnee County residents who travel to Lawrence August 7th and 8th will receive special discounts, labeling it Shawnee County Days in Lawrence.

They say the goal is to promote economic recovery through regional tourism.

“As many of us gradually return to travel, it’s important to know that excellent options might not be as far away as you think,” said Visit Topeka Vice President Jessica Schenkel. “Topeka welcomes Lawrence and Douglas County residents to experience the Capital City. From star attractions like the Evel Knievel Museum or the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to excellent dining and drink options like the Brew Bank and Happy Basset Brewing Co., capped off with a relaxing stay at either Cyrus Hotel or the Hyatt Place Hotel, exciting travel opportunities await in Topeka.”

“Building bridges between neighboring communities is key to enforcing new confidence in travel as well as consumer spending,” said Bob Ross, senior vice president of Marketing and Communication, Greater Topeka Partnership. “With Travel Topeka, we not only hope to encourage travel between the two cities but also inspire regional spending that goes back into the local economy.

Visit Topeka says they hope to include other cities in the future.

