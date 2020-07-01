Advertisement

Topeka and Lawrence team up to showcase local businesses

Topeka and Lawrence businesses will be showcased in a new partnership this summer.
Topeka and Lawrence businesses will be showcased in a new partnership this summer.(Topeka Partnership | Topeka Partnership)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence businesses will be showcased in a new partnership this summer.

According to the Topeka Partnership, they are launching Travel Together.

On July 25th and 26th Topeka businesses will give special discounts to residents who travel from Lawrence and Douglas County. They’re calling it Douglas County Days in Topeka.

Topeka and Shawnee County residents who travel to Lawrence August 7th and 8th will receive special discounts, labeling it Shawnee County Days in Lawrence.

They say the goal is to promote economic recovery through regional tourism.

“As many of us gradually return to travel, it’s important to know that excellent options might not be as far away as you think,” said Visit Topeka Vice President Jessica Schenkel. “Topeka welcomes Lawrence and Douglas County residents to experience the Capital City. From star attractions like the Evel Knievel Museum or the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to excellent dining and drink options like the Brew Bank and Happy Basset Brewing Co., capped off with a relaxing stay at either Cyrus Hotel or the Hyatt Place Hotel, exciting travel opportunities await in Topeka.”

“Building bridges between neighboring communities is key to enforcing new confidence in travel as well as consumer spending,” said Bob Ross, senior vice president of Marketing and Communication, Greater Topeka Partnership. “With Travel Topeka, we not only hope to encourage travel between the two cities but also inspire regional spending that goes back into the local economy.

For a list of participating businesses in Topeka, CLICK HERE.

For a list of participating businesses in Lawrence, CLICK HERE.

Visit Topeka says they hope to include other cities in the future.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee sees one appointment, one reappointment

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Katie Marcum and Deana Scott have been appointed to the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee.

News

Envista makes donation

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Boys and Girls Club received a check from Envista.

News

Topeka recognized nationally for data-driven decision making

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The city of Topeka is being recognized nationally as one of the best cities at using data and evidence to make decisions.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,990 positive cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 272 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,990 positive cases.

Latest News

News

College Hill Fourth of July Independence Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
The College Hill neighborhood will hold an Independence Walk on Saturday morning, July 4.

News

Free Car Wash For Veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eagle Auto Wash is offering a free car wash to Veterans on July 4.

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold news conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

News

Topeka 2021 Preliminary Budget proposes to cut over 32 City positions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka 2021 Preliminary Budget totals $312.6 million and for the seventh consecutive year will not propose an increase to the property tax mill rate.

News

KDOT invests in Short Line Railroad Improvement Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has created a new Short Line Rail Improvement Fund.

News

College Hill neighborhood to have Independence Walk in place of annual Fourth of July parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
College Hill neighborhood to have Independence Walk on Saturday, July 4, 2020.