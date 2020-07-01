Advertisement

Topeka 2021 Preliminary Budget proposes to cut over 32 City positions

(Associated Press | Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka 2021 Preliminary Budget totals $312.6 million and for the seventh consecutive year will not propose an increase to the property tax mill rate.

The City of Topeka Finance Department says it has posted the 2021 Preliminary Budget, which totals $312.6 million and is the seventh budget in a row to no include an increase to the property tax mill rate.

The City says the ability to continue to provide services while not increasing its largest revenue source has become increasingly challenging, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic raging through the nation.

The city-wide budget proposes to eliminate 32.5 full-time positions when compared to the 2020 Adopted Budget as well as non-personnel related expense reductions.

The City says the General Fund budget totals $96.2 million, which is a 0.3% decrease. The City began the 2021 budget process with an estimated operating deficit of over $5 million in the General Fund. The City says in order to close the gap, both personnel and non-personnel related reductions have been proposed.

Highlights of the budget include:

- Personnel related expenses which represent the largest portion of the General Fund, $76.5 million, or 79% of total expenditures. Personnel costs, such as wages and benefits, increased by 0.5%, or $360,000. Personnel costs include finalized union contracts along with assumptions regarding negotiations in progress and a 1% wage increase for non-union staff.

- Property and sales tax make up 61% of the General Fund’s revenue, 30% and 31% respectively.

- Property tax is budgeted to increase over the 2020 budget by $1.1 million due to a strong assessed valuation growth of 3%, or $33.76 million. The valuation growth allows Topeka to capture additional revenue as more taxable value has been added to the rolls while keeping the mill levy rate the same.

- Sales tax projections show a 3% decline from 2020 as the long-term impact from the COVID-19 health emergency is still being evaluated.

- Interest income has reduced to $536,000 projected into the General Fund which reduces the budget to $268,000 as interest rates are expected to remain below historic averages.

- General Fund departments have been asked to identify budget reductions of at least $5 million and also provide feedback on potential service reductions. The reductions are likely to place additional strain on staff as responsibilities are shifted and prioritized.

To see the 2021 Proposed Budget visit the City of Topeka website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee sees one appointment, one reappointment

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Katie Marcum and Deana Scott have been appointed to the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee.

News

Envista makes donation

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Boys and Girls Club received a check from Envista.

News

Topeka recognized nationally for data-driven decision making

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The city of Topeka is being recognized nationally as one of the best cities at using data and evidence to make decisions.

News

Topeka and Lawrence team up to showcase local businesses

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka and Lawrence businesses will be showcased in a new partnership this summer.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,990 positive cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 272 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,990 positive cases.

Latest News

News

College Hill Fourth of July Independence Walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
The College Hill neighborhood will hold an Independence Walk on Saturday morning, July 4.

News

Free Car Wash For Veterans

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eagle Auto Wash is offering a free car wash to Veterans on July 4.

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold news conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

News

KDOT invests in Short Line Railroad Improvement Fund

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation has created a new Short Line Rail Improvement Fund.

News

College Hill neighborhood to have Independence Walk in place of annual Fourth of July parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
College Hill neighborhood to have Independence Walk on Saturday, July 4, 2020.