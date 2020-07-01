Topeka 2021 Preliminary Budget proposes to cut over 32 City positions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka 2021 Preliminary Budget totals $312.6 million and for the seventh consecutive year will not propose an increase to the property tax mill rate.

The City of Topeka Finance Department says it has posted the 2021 Preliminary Budget, which totals $312.6 million and is the seventh budget in a row to no include an increase to the property tax mill rate.

The City says the ability to continue to provide services while not increasing its largest revenue source has become increasingly challenging, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic raging through the nation.

The city-wide budget proposes to eliminate 32.5 full-time positions when compared to the 2020 Adopted Budget as well as non-personnel related expense reductions.

The City says the General Fund budget totals $96.2 million, which is a 0.3% decrease. The City began the 2021 budget process with an estimated operating deficit of over $5 million in the General Fund. The City says in order to close the gap, both personnel and non-personnel related reductions have been proposed.

Highlights of the budget include:

- Personnel related expenses which represent the largest portion of the General Fund, $76.5 million, or 79% of total expenditures. Personnel costs, such as wages and benefits, increased by 0.5%, or $360,000. Personnel costs include finalized union contracts along with assumptions regarding negotiations in progress and a 1% wage increase for non-union staff.

- Property and sales tax make up 61% of the General Fund’s revenue, 30% and 31% respectively.

- Property tax is budgeted to increase over the 2020 budget by $1.1 million due to a strong assessed valuation growth of 3%, or $33.76 million. The valuation growth allows Topeka to capture additional revenue as more taxable value has been added to the rolls while keeping the mill levy rate the same.

- Sales tax projections show a 3% decline from 2020 as the long-term impact from the COVID-19 health emergency is still being evaluated.

- Interest income has reduced to $536,000 projected into the General Fund which reduces the budget to $268,000 as interest rates are expected to remain below historic averages.

- General Fund departments have been asked to identify budget reductions of at least $5 million and also provide feedback on potential service reductions. The reductions are likely to place additional strain on staff as responsibilities are shifted and prioritized.

To see the 2021 Proposed Budget visit the City of Topeka website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.