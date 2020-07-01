Three men facing charges in woman’s shooting June 12 in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are facing charges in Lyon County following a shooting in which a woman was wounded June 12 on the west side of Emporia, KVOE Radio reports.

Emporia police Sgt. Lisa Sage told KVOE that William Walters, 24 of Emporia, was arrested Monday evening. Walters is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and single counts of aggravated burglary of a dwelling; aggravated kidnapping; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; attempted aggravated robbery; and aggravated assault.

Hector Velazquez was charged June 24 with two counts of aggravated battery and single counts of aggravated burglary; aggravated kidnapping; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; attempted aggravated robbery; and aggravated assault.

Edgar Gonzalez was charged June 16 with two counts of aggravated battery and a count of aggravated burglary.

The case stems from an incident on June 12 in which a 35-year-old woman was shot at 1213 Beverly.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

