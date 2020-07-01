Advertisement

Three men facing charges in woman’s shooting June 12 in Emporia

Three men have been charged in connection with a woman's shooting on June 12 in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.
Three men have been charged in connection with a woman's shooting on June 12 in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are facing charges in Lyon County following a shooting in which a woman was wounded June 12 on the west side of Emporia, KVOE Radio reports.

Emporia police Sgt. Lisa Sage told KVOE that William Walters, 24 of Emporia, was arrested Monday evening. Walters is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and single counts of aggravated burglary of a dwelling; aggravated kidnapping; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; attempted aggravated robbery; and aggravated assault.

Hector Velazquez was charged June 24 with two counts of aggravated battery and single counts of aggravated burglary; aggravated kidnapping; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; attempted aggravated robbery; and aggravated assault.

Edgar Gonzalez was charged June 16 with two counts of aggravated battery and a count of aggravated burglary.

The case stems from an incident on June 12 in which a 35-year-old woman was shot at 1213 Beverly.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hit and miss storms remain in the forecast the rest of the week

News

Wichita man killed in Tuesday crash in Dickinson County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 38-year-old Wichita man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Herington in Dickinson County, authorities said.

News

Wamego Aquatic Center set to open on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Wamego Aquatic Center to open Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

News

Congregation sends parade off with parade

Updated: 8 hours ago
Congregation sends parade off with parade

Latest News

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife is seeing a record amount of interest in hunting and fishing.

News

Local church holds farewell parade for beloved pastor

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The congregation at Our Lady of Guadelupe drove by to say farewell to their beloved Father Jerry Arano-Ponce.

News

Owner of Topeka’s oldest bar concerned new restrictions will force closure

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The owner of Topeka’s oldest bar says the newest restrictions issued by the Shawnee Co. Health Department could be the final nail in the coffin for his business.

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife, Parks And Tourism says hunting and fishing license sales are spiking since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Laird Noller Ford to donate to Early College Prep program

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Laird Noller Ford has agreed to donate $5,000 a year to Topeka Public School’s Early College Prep program at Lowman Hill for the next five years.

News

Gov. Kelly signs three executive orders, extends emergency measures

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Gov. Laura Kelly signed three executive orders Tuesday, each of them extending emergency measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.