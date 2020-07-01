Advertisement

The Historic Vinewood tightens COVID-19 restrictions for July 4 outdoor concert

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vinewood kicked off its summer concert series with unique social distancing measures in June and will be restricting those measures for its 4th of July outdoor concert.

The Historic Vinewood says it will be restricting its unique social distancing and COVID-19 measures for its 4th of July outdoor concert.

The venue says it takes the health of guests, staff, community and health very seriously which is why it is prompting preemptive safety measures to provide a safe environment where Shawnee County residents can enjoy live music and community outdoors.

The Vinewood says the measures will take into account the new Shawnee County Health Order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 2, and will be strictly enforced at its 4th of July outdoor concert.

According to the venue, attendees are limited so those wishing to attend should visit the Vinewood’s website, no outside food or beverages will be allowed, The Shack will offer a limited menu via phone, no alcohol may be consumed in the parking lot and is restricted to the event grounds, fireworks - weapons - tents - and grilling are prohibited, attendees need to bring their own seating and all guests should be from the State of Kansas.

The Vinewood says COVID-19 restrictions are as follows:

● No open dance floor

● Guests will be assigned to a concert square. Squares vary in size to accommodate

households. People are not to “mix” squares and should refrain from “entering anyone’s

home.”

● Masks are to be worn by all staff

● Masks are to be worn by all guests while moving about the facility (e.g. going to the

bathroom, getting a drink, etc.) Masks do not have to be worn while sitting in “concert box”

● People with symptoms shall not enter or be allowed to remain in the premises

● Sanitation will be located throughout the premise. Staff will sanitize hands between tending/contact with customers

● Cash bars onsite. The Vinewood has intentionally set pricing to mitigate the amount of

contact between wait staff and guests. Guests are encouraged to bring small bills ($5, $10

and $20) and an ATM will be onsite (and sanitized between uses).

“We understand these restrictions and measures seem like a lot, but we also believe in the power music and community to strengthen our mental wellness, the power of fresh air for physical wellness and the power of monetary influx for the wellness of local businesses and professional artists,” says the venue. “The Vinewood July 4th Bash and Outdoor Summer Concert Series answer these needs.”

The Vinewood also says it has the right to refuse entrance to anyone not following guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Topeka prepares for face mask requirement

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The details on how to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s requirement to wear face masks in public is set to be released Thursday; Wednesday, organizations around Topeka were already making preparations.

News

Topeka prepares for face mask requirement

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The details on how to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s requirement to wear face masks in public is set to be released Thursday; Wednesday, organizations around Topeka were already making preparations.

News

$84,000 donated to Kansas youth by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has donated $84,000 for Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network in Be the Spark grants.

News

‘Just a Buck’ campaign brings in record donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Concerns over the coronavirus didn’t keep 13 NEWS This Morning’s Chris Fisher from collecting a record amount of donations this year in his annual ‘Just a Buck’ campaign.

Latest News

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrates thousands in donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is celebrating more than $17,000 in donations.

Coronavirus

Riley County sees 3 deaths related to COVID-19, 242 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County now has 3 COVID-19 related deaths and 132 active cases from a total of 242 positives.

News

Coach Bill Self thanks WIBW’s Chris Fisher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
KU’s Coach Bill Self sent a special message to WIBW’s Chris Fisher for his Just a Buck Campaign.

News

Ascension Via Christi tightens visitation restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ascension Via Christi has updated its patient visitation measures.

Sports

REPORTS: NFL preseason cut in half

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple national outlets are reporting that the NFL preseason schedule has been shortened to two games. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Week One and Week Four “have been scrapped.” Florio says “the league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.”

News

Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters sees appointment, reappointment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed another to the Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.