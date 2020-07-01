The Historic Vinewood tightens COVID-19 restrictions for July 4 outdoor concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vinewood kicked off its summer concert series with unique social distancing measures in June and will be restricting those measures for its 4th of July outdoor concert.

The Historic Vinewood says it will be restricting its unique social distancing and COVID-19 measures for its 4th of July outdoor concert.

The venue says it takes the health of guests, staff, community and health very seriously which is why it is prompting preemptive safety measures to provide a safe environment where Shawnee County residents can enjoy live music and community outdoors.

The Vinewood says the measures will take into account the new Shawnee County Health Order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 2, and will be strictly enforced at its 4th of July outdoor concert.

According to the venue, attendees are limited so those wishing to attend should visit the Vinewood’s website, no outside food or beverages will be allowed, The Shack will offer a limited menu via phone, no alcohol may be consumed in the parking lot and is restricted to the event grounds, fireworks - weapons - tents - and grilling are prohibited, attendees need to bring their own seating and all guests should be from the State of Kansas.

The Vinewood says COVID-19 restrictions are as follows:

● No open dance floor

● Guests will be assigned to a concert square. Squares vary in size to accommodate

households. People are not to “mix” squares and should refrain from “entering anyone’s

home.”

● Masks are to be worn by all staff

● Masks are to be worn by all guests while moving about the facility (e.g. going to the

bathroom, getting a drink, etc.) Masks do not have to be worn while sitting in “concert box”

● People with symptoms shall not enter or be allowed to remain in the premises

● Sanitation will be located throughout the premise. Staff will sanitize hands between tending/contact with customers

● Cash bars onsite. The Vinewood has intentionally set pricing to mitigate the amount of

contact between wait staff and guests. Guests are encouraged to bring small bills ($5, $10

and $20) and an ATM will be onsite (and sanitized between uses).

“We understand these restrictions and measures seem like a lot, but we also believe in the power music and community to strengthen our mental wellness, the power of fresh air for physical wellness and the power of monetary influx for the wellness of local businesses and professional artists,” says the venue. “The Vinewood July 4th Bash and Outdoor Summer Concert Series answer these needs.”

The Vinewood also says it has the right to refuse entrance to anyone not following guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.