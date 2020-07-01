State Primary voter registration deadline approaching in Kansas
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to register to vote in the State Primary is approaching.
The last day to register online or postmark a mail-in form is Tuesday, July 14th.
The application is available at any county election office, or the Secretary of State’s office in Topeka.
Voters can register online by visiting https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx.
Those registering online must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or identification card.
The Kansas State Primary election takes place Tuesday, August 4th.
