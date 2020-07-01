State Primary voter registration deadline approaching in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to register to vote in the State Primary is approaching.

The last day to register online or postmark a mail-in form is Tuesday, July 14th.

The application is available at any county election office, or the Secretary of State’s office in Topeka.

Voters can register online by visiting https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx.

Those registering online must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or identification card.

The Kansas State Primary election takes place Tuesday, August 4th.

