Riley County sees 3 deaths related to COVID-19, 242 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County now has 3 COVID-19 related deaths and 132 active cases from a total of 242 positives.

Riley County Health Officials say the county has nine new positive cases bringing the counties total count up to 242 positives.

Public Health Officials say the increase is consistent with the average daily increase over the past two weeks.

According to Officials, 16 patients have recovered bringing the county’s count to 132 active cases, 107 recovered cases and 3 deaths.

Riley County Health Officials say several requirements need to be considered in order for a patient to be deemed recovered. They say 10 days must have passed since the onset of symptoms or the date a test was given, a patient must be fever-free for at least 72 hours and show improvements. Patents are not retested and there is no negative test requirement to deem a patient recovered.

Symptoms of the novel-coronavirus include:

fever of 100.4 or higher

chills

stiff joints and/or muscle ache

fatigue

headache

sore throat

cough or shortness of breath

loss of taste

diarrhea (that does not have another cause)

The Riley County Public Health Department is asking residents with symptoms to call the Department’s Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400 to talk to a nurse.

