Advertisement

Riley County sees 3 deaths related to COVID-19, 242 positive cases

(https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County now has 3 COVID-19 related deaths and 132 active cases from a total of 242 positives.

Riley County Health Officials say the county has nine new positive cases bringing the counties total count up to 242 positives.

Public Health Officials say the increase is consistent with the average daily increase over the past two weeks.

According to Officials, 16 patients have recovered bringing the county’s count to 132 active cases, 107 recovered cases and 3 deaths.

Riley County Health Officials say several requirements need to be considered in order for a patient to be deemed recovered. They say 10 days must have passed since the onset of symptoms or the date a test was given, a patient must be fever-free for at least 72 hours and show improvements. Patents are not retested and there is no negative test requirement to deem a patient recovered.

Symptoms of the novel-coronavirus include:

  • fever of 100.4 or higher
  • chills
  • stiff joints and/or muscle ache
  • fatigue
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • cough or shortness of breath
  • loss of taste
  • diarrhea (that does not have another cause)

The Riley County Public Health Department is asking residents with symptoms to call the Department’s Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400 to talk to a nurse.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

News

Ascension Via Christi tightens visitation restrictions

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ascension Via Christi has updated its patient visitation measures.

News

Kansas Board of Healing Arts surrenders license of Leawood Doctor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued the surrender of the license of Rebecca S. Hierholzer, M.D.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

5 things to watch for in Thursday’s jobs report for June

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Economists have forecast that employers added 3 million jobs in June and that the unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% from 13.3% in May.

Coronavirus

Pottawatomie Co. Health Officer recommends following Governor’s mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie County has 17 active cases of COVID-19 and 56 recovered for a total of 73 confirmed cases of the virus.

Coronavirus

The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic.

News

Pottawatomie Co. to adopt Gov. Kelly’s face mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Pottawatomie Co. will adopt the Governor’s new face mask mandate once it is published on July 3.

National

Dems: Government’s ‘deadly delay’ devastated nursing homes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's report finds a lack of coordination among government agencies hindered access to coronavirus testing and protective equipment, among other problems.

News

VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System helps connect Kansas Veterans during COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas helps connect over 5,719 Veterans to healthcare officials via video during the COVID-19 pandemic.