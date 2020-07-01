Pottawatomie Co. Health Officer recommends following Governor’s mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has 17 active cases of COVID-19 and 56 recovered for a total of 73 confirmed cases of the virus.

The Pottawatomie County Health Officer says she shared letters of support from medical professionals supporting her recommendation for the Commission to follow the Governor’s new mask mandate.

The County Counselor says the Commission has three options: follow Governor Kelly’s order as written, pass a more restrictive order or pass a more lenient order.

Commissioner Weixelman, who is not a doctor, says that herd immunity and the benefits of warm weather make him question the enforceability of the order.

The Commission says without knowing what the Governor’s Executive Order Actually says it will have to wait until Friday to review and make a decision as to whether or not it will pass at the local level.

The Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, to make a determination.

