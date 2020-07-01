No criminal charges anticipated after fatal hit-and-run near Leonardville
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police say they are not anticipating any criminal charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run near Leonardville last month.
RCPD says their agency along with the Kansas Highway Patrol both conducted a criminal investigation, and they are no longer for looking for anyone who may have been at the scene.
The accident happened in the early morning hours of June 19th.
38-year-old Christopher Day of Leonardville died of head trauma associated with being hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Highway 24.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.