No criminal charges anticipated after fatal hit-and-run near Leonardville

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police say they are not anticipating any criminal charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run near Leonardville last month.

RCPD says their agency along with the Kansas Highway Patrol both conducted a criminal investigation, and they are no longer for looking for anyone who may have been at the scene.

The accident happened in the early morning hours of June 19th.

38-year-old Christopher Day of Leonardville died of head trauma associated with being hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Highway 24.

