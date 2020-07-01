Advertisement

No criminal charges anticipated after fatal hit-and-run near Leonardville

Man killed outside Leonardville after being hit by vehicle, says Riley County Police
Man killed outside Leonardville after being hit by vehicle, says Riley County Police(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police say they are not anticipating any criminal charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run near Leonardville last month.

RCPD says their agency along with the Kansas Highway Patrol both conducted a criminal investigation, and they are no longer for looking for anyone who may have been at the scene.

The accident happened in the early morning hours of June 19th.

38-year-old Christopher Day of Leonardville died of head trauma associated with being hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Highway 24.

