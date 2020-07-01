Advertisement

Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee sees one appointment, one reappointment

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Katie Marcum and Deana Scott have been appointed to the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed Katie Marcum and reappointed Deana Scott to the Municipal Court Clerks Education Committee.

The Court says Marcum is a municipal court clerk for the city of South Hutchinson and she will serve a 3-year term on the Committee with Deanna Scott, court administrator for the city of Prairie Village.

Marcum and Scott’s terms will begin Wednesday, July 1, and extends to June 30, 2023, says the Supreme Court.

According to members, the committee recommends and organizes education and training programs for municipal court clerks and reviews and updates the Municipal Court Clerks Manual.

The Court says members of the Committee include court clerks or administrators, a representative of the Office of Judicial Administration and the president and past-president of the Kansas Association for Court Management.

