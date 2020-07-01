Advertisement

Miss. state flag to be officially retired after 126 years

File-This June 25, 2020, file photo shows a Mississippi state flag flying outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi will surrender the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag, more than a century after white supremacist legislators embedded it there a generation after the South lost the Civil War. Mississippi's House and Senate voted in succession Sunday, June 28, 2020, to retire the flag, with broad bipartisan support. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as he signs the measure.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The Mississippi state flag will be officially retired at a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held at the state capitol at 3 p.m. CT.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn will be presented the flag. The flag will then be given to Judge Reuben Anderson, the president of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees.

“MDAH is grateful to the state legislature for presenting these flags from the capitol to us for our historic collection,” said MDAH director Katie Blount.

Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, added, “We will begin planning for an exhibit about the state flag for the Museum of Mississippi History.”

The Mississippi Legislature voted on a bill Sunday to change the flag.

Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill Tuesday at the Governor’s Mansion, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

