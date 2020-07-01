Advertisement

Local church holds farewell parade for beloved pastor

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The congregation at Our Lady of Guadelupe drove by to say farewell to their beloved Father Jerry Arano-Ponce.

Father Jerry, who is heading to Houston on a spiritual sabbatical, says he appreciates the love and support everyone gave him. and he can’t wait to come visit again. He says the most valuable aspect of his time in Topeka is the memories he’s made with everyone.

“Being part of the people, in the most important events of their lives, is a great privilege and honor that all pastors and ministers have,” Father Arano-Ponce said. “To be their at the weddings, the baptisms and funerals, and being part of those great memories.”

Father Jerry Arano-Ponce served as pastor for Our Lady of Guadelupe for seven years.

