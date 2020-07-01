Laird Noller Ford to donate to Early College Prep program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local business is helping students prepare for college.

Laird Noller Ford has agreed to donate $5,000 a year to Topeka Public School’s Early College Prep program at Lowman Hill for the next five years. Topeka Public Schools says the money will help cover the costs of uniforms for students entering the program.

The program has students study advanced curriculums, participate in the community, and visit colleges to help them prepare for higher education. The district is expanding that program to the elementary level this year.

