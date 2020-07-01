KDOT invests in Short Line Railroad Improvement Fund

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has created a new Short Line Rail Improvement Fund.

KDOT says the project is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program which passed this spring by the Kansas Legislature.

Shortline railroads holding a certificate of public convenience from the Surface Transportation Board or any owner or lessee located on or adjacent to a short line railroad in the state.

KDOT says the program will make $5 million available for 2020, 2021 and 2022 while participants are required to provide 30% of the total project cost in matching funds. The Department says a minimum of $500,000 will be set aside each year for lessees that are located on or adjacent to short line railroads and if the money is not fully allocated, it will roll into the following year’s set-aside.

Qualified participants may submit project applications by 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, and the form is available on KDOT’s website.

