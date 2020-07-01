Kansas sees 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,990 positive cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 272 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,990 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 272 COVID-19 related deaths, two more than Monday, June 29, and 14,990 positive cases, which is 547 more than Monday.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 4

Anderson – 4

Atchison – 34

Barber – 1

Barton – 55

Bourbon – 27

Brown – 11

Butler – 59

Chase – 4

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 31

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 34

Clay – 7

Cloud – 18

Coffey – 53

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 71

Crawford – 263

Dickinson – 8

Doniphan – 26

Douglas – 188

Edwards – 7

Elk - 1

Ellis – 23

Ellsworth – 4

Finney – 1,541

Ford – 2,008

Franklin – 72

Geary – 70

Gove – 1

Grant – 46

Gray – 26

Greenwood – 11

Hamilton – 33

Harper – 2

Harvey – 39

Haskell – 24

Hodgeman – 9

Jackson – 112

Jefferson – 25

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,870

Kearny – 48

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 61

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,173

Lincoln - 1

Linn – 15

Logan – 1

Lyon – 492

Marshall – 1

Marion – 11

McPherson – 74

Meade – 30

Miami – 34

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 36

Morris – 5

Morton – 7

Nemaha – 24

Neosho – 30

Ness – 4

Norton – 4

Osage – 13

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 6

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 3

Pottawatomie – 74

Pratt – 12

Reno – 74

Republic – 9

Rice – 4

Riley – 219

Rooks – 8

Rush - 1

Russell - 2

Saline – 106

Scott – 17

Sedgwick – 1,368

Seward – 973

Shawnee – 669

Sheridan – 5

Sherman – 7

Smith – 3

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 10

Stevens – 31

Sumner – 13

Thomas – 15

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 35

Washington – 1

Wilson – 2

Woodson – 8

Wyandotte – 2,394

For more information visit the KDHE website.

