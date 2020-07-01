Kansas sees 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,990 positive cases
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 272 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,990 positive cases.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 272 COVID-19 related deaths, two more than Monday, June 29, and 14,990 positive cases, which is 547 more than Monday.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 4
- Anderson – 4
- Atchison – 34
- Barber – 1
- Barton – 55
- Bourbon – 27
- Brown – 11
- Butler – 59
- Chase – 4
- Chautauqua – 4
- Cherokee – 31
- Cheyenne – 2
- Clark – 34
- Clay – 7
- Cloud – 18
- Coffey – 53
- Comanche – 2
- Cowley – 71
- Crawford – 263
- Dickinson – 8
- Doniphan – 26
- Douglas – 188
- Edwards – 7
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 23
- Ellsworth – 4
- Finney – 1,541
- Ford – 2,008
- Franklin – 72
- Geary – 70
- Gove – 1
- Grant – 46
- Gray – 26
- Greenwood – 11
- Hamilton – 33
- Harper – 2
- Harvey – 39
- Haskell – 24
- Hodgeman – 9
- Jackson – 112
- Jefferson – 25
- Jewell – 4
- Johnson – 1,870
- Kearny – 48
- Kiowa – 3
- Labette – 61
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,173
- Lincoln - 1
- Linn – 15
- Logan – 1
- Lyon – 492
- Marshall – 1
- Marion – 11
- McPherson – 74
- Meade – 30
- Miami – 34
- Mitchell – 4
- Montgomery – 36
- Morris – 5
- Morton – 7
- Nemaha – 24
- Neosho – 30
- Ness – 4
- Norton – 4
- Osage – 13
- Osborne – 2
- Ottawa – 6
- Pawnee – 3
- Phillips – 3
- Pottawatomie – 74
- Pratt – 12
- Reno – 74
- Republic – 9
- Rice – 4
- Riley – 219
- Rooks – 8
- Rush - 1
- Russell - 2
- Saline – 106
- Scott – 17
- Sedgwick – 1,368
- Seward – 973
- Shawnee – 669
- Sheridan – 5
- Sherman – 7
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 1
- Stanton – 10
- Stevens – 31
- Sumner – 13
- Thomas – 15
- Trego – 1
- Wabaunsee – 35
- Washington – 1
- Wilson – 2
- Woodson – 8
- Wyandotte – 2,394
For more information visit the KDHE website.
