Kansas sees 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 14,990 positive cases

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 272 COVID-19 related deaths and 14,990 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 272 COVID-19 related deaths, two more than Monday, June 29, and 14,990 positive cases, which is 547 more than Monday.

County counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 4
  • Anderson – 4
  • Atchison – 34
  • Barber – 1
  • Barton – 55
  • Bourbon – 27
  • Brown – 11
  • Butler – 59
  • Chase – 4
  • Chautauqua – 4
  • Cherokee – 31
  • Cheyenne – 2
  • Clark – 34
  • Clay – 7
  • Cloud – 18
  • Coffey – 53
  • Comanche – 2
  • Cowley – 71
  • Crawford – 263
  • Dickinson – 8
  • Doniphan – 26
  • Douglas – 188
  • Edwards – 7
  • Elk - 1
  • Ellis – 23
  • Ellsworth – 4
  • Finney – 1,541
  • Ford – 2,008
  • Franklin – 72
  • Geary – 70
  • Gove – 1
  • Grant – 46
  • Gray – 26
  • Greenwood – 11
  • Hamilton – 33
  • Harper – 2
  • Harvey – 39
  • Haskell – 24
  • Hodgeman – 9
  • Jackson – 112
  • Jefferson – 25
  • Jewell – 4
  • Johnson – 1,870
  • Kearny – 48
  • Kiowa – 3
  • Labette – 61
  • Lane – 5
  • Leavenworth – 1,173
  • Lincoln - 1
  • Linn – 15
  • Logan – 1
  • Lyon – 492
  • Marshall – 1
  • Marion – 11
  • McPherson – 74
  • Meade – 30
  • Miami – 34
  • Mitchell – 4
  • Montgomery – 36
  • Morris – 5
  • Morton – 7
  • Nemaha – 24
  • Neosho – 30
  • Ness – 4
  • Norton – 4
  • Osage – 13
  • Osborne – 2
  • Ottawa – 6
  • Pawnee – 3
  • Phillips – 3
  • Pottawatomie – 74
  • Pratt – 12
  • Reno – 74
  • Republic – 9
  • Rice – 4
  • Riley – 219
  • Rooks – 8
  • Rush - 1
  • Russell - 2
  • Saline – 106
  • Scott – 17
  • Sedgwick – 1,368
  • Seward – 973
  • Shawnee – 669
  • Sheridan – 5
  • Sherman – 7
  • Smith – 3
  • Stafford – 1
  • Stanton – 10
  • Stevens – 31
  • Sumner – 13
  • Thomas – 15
  • Trego – 1
  • Wabaunsee – 35
  • Washington – 1
  • Wilson – 2
  • Woodson – 8
  • Wyandotte – 2,394

For more information visit the KDHE website.

