Kansas News Digest

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Despite opposition from the state’s top health official, the Kansas State Fair will be held in Hutchinson in September. SENT: 380 words.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEAVENWORTH HOSPITAL CLOSES

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The owners of Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital in Leavenworth say the hospital will close this fall because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS:

TREASURY-TRUCKING COMPANY-LOAN

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A struggling trucking company once sued by the Department of Defense is getting a $700 million loan from the U.S. government because it “is critical to maintaining national security,” the Treasury Department said Wednesday. U.S. taxpayers will take a 29.6% stake in YRC Worldwide as a result of the deal, which was made as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. SENT: 250 words.

MIDWEST ECONOMY

OMAHA, Neb. — A new survey of business leaders released Wednesday suggests the economy has begun to recover as businesses reopened in the past month in nine Midwest and Plains states. SENT: 200 words.

With:

MIDWEST ECONOMY-GLANCE

BRIEFS:

POLICE SHOOTING-OFFICER PAYOUT — An Overland Park police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old who was backing out of the family’s garage received $70,000 as part of a severance package when he agreed to resign, city officials said.

SPORTS:

FBC—RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS ST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State is launching a diversity and education fund amid several other initiatives to address racial injustice after football players threatened a boycott in response to an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 600 words, photo.

___

