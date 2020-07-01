Kansas men’s basketball case to be held by Independent Resolution Panel

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether or not Kansas men’s basketball committed severe NCAA Violations will be decided by an independent panel.

A request made by KU Athletics for referral of the infractions case to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) was granted.

This panel is comprised of independent investigators, advocates and adjudicators who are responsible for reviewing select infractions cases in Division I. The IARP was created in response to recommendations issued by the Commission on College Basketball.

The NCAA alleges that Kansas committed several Level-I violations. Included in the allegations are a claim of a lack of institutional control and head coaching responsibility to head men’s basketball coach Bill Self.

It's allegations focus on KU basketball's relationship with former Adidas outside consultant TJ Gassnola and former Adidas director of global sports marketing Jim Gatto, as well as other representatives. There are three Level I violations from instances involving them.

In the Institution’s official response, KU said the facts don’t support the allegations and the university would challenge the NCAA’s ruling.

The NCAA said in early May that both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend embraced, welcomed and encouraged Adidas representatives “impermissible involvement.”

NCAA Vice President of Hearing Operations Naima Stevenson Starks discusses the difference between peer review and the IARP: pic.twitter.com/eQj4bcBmJJ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) July 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.