Advertisement

Kansas men’s basketball case to be held by Independent Resolution Panel

Allen Fieldhouse (Source: University of Kansas)
Allen Fieldhouse (Source: University of Kansas)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Whether or not Kansas men’s basketball committed severe NCAA Violations will be decided by an independent panel.

A request made by KU Athletics for referral of the infractions case to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) was granted.

This panel is comprised of independent investigators, advocates and adjudicators who are responsible for reviewing select infractions cases in Division I. The IARP was created in response to recommendations issued by the Commission on College Basketball.

The NCAA alleges that Kansas committed several Level-I violations. Included in the allegations are a claim of a lack of institutional control and head coaching responsibility to head men’s basketball coach Bill Self.

It's allegations focus on KU basketball's relationship with former Adidas outside consultant TJ Gassnola and former Adidas director of global sports marketing Jim Gatto, as well as other representatives. There are three Level I violations from instances involving them.

In the Institution’s official response, KU said the facts don’t support the allegations and the university would challenge the NCAA’s ruling.

The NCAA said in early May that both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend embraced, welcomed and encouraged Adidas representatives “impermissible involvement.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coach Bill Self thanks WIBW’s Chris Fisher

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
KU’s Coach Bill Self sent a special message to WIBW’s Chris Fisher for his Just a Buck Campaign.

Sports

REPORTS: NFL preseason cut in half

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple national outlets are reporting that the NFL preseason schedule has been shortened to two games. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Week One and Week Four “have been scrapped.” Florio says “the league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.”

College

K-State Athletics to use home games to support Black Lives Matter

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University Athletics is working to grow its social justice programming and awareness for student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports boycotts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor issued his support for the student-athletes boycotting for racial injustice.

Latest News

News

KU reports seven cases of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas Athletics has said that that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. 100 student-athletes across four sports were tested.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports player boycotts

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
K-State Athletic Director issues his support for boycotting student-athletes.

Sports

Minor League Baseball season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
Following speculation that it was going to happen, official word comes that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.

Sports

Emporia State returns to the field

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT

Sports

Emporia State returns to the field

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Emporia State returned to the football field for the first time since the pandemic. The Hornets are hosting voluntary summer workouts.

Sports

ESPN Report: KSU’s Dean Wade agrees to multi-year Cavs contract

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
Former K-State forward Dean Wade is officially a full-time member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.