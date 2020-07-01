Advertisement

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department Of Wildlife is seeing a record amount of interest in hunting and fishing.

“We’re about 35,000 fishing license ahead of last year. Last year at this time we had only sold about 87,00 and right now we’re at about 125,000”

Doug Negren, director of the Wildlife Department’s Fisheries Division says the increase comes as good news for the department, after they saw much lower numbers last year.

“Last year was a down year for us because lakes were high due to a very wet year, all the boat ramps were closed for the most of the year and as a result of high water we carried a lot of fish over that would have been harvested last year into this year.”

Nygren suspects the sudden increase could be from those wanting to take up a new hobby in their time of quarantining.

“All of a sudden people have found themselves with a lot of additional leisure time due to covid and fishing absolutely is a covid friendly activity, it’s not hard to distance when your out there on the water and the shoreline so it makes it easier to stay six feet apart from folks.”

He recommends anyone wanting to take up fishing this summer first check out the department’s fishing atlas.

“In our fishing atlas it lists all the fishing locations for you to fish without getting permission from the landowner or anything. It includes federal reservoirs and all of our community and city and county lakes.”

