Kansas Board of Healing Arts surrenders license of Leawood Doctor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued the surrender of the license of Rebecca S. Hierholzer, M.D.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts says it has issued the surrender of the license of Rebecca S. Hierholzer, M.D., of Leawood due to allegations of misconduct.

The Board says it believes Hierholzer acted in unprofessional or dishonorable conduct, exhibited a pattern of practice or other behavior which demonstrates incapacity or incompetence to practice medicine, committed an act of unprofessional or dishonorable conduct likely to deceive, defraud or harm the public and failed to practice medicine with level care, skill and treatment that is recognized by a similar practitioner as being acceptable under similar conditions and circumstances.

Instead of conducting a formal proceeding Hierholzer surrendered her license says the Board.

In order to be reinstated, the Board of Healing Arts says Hierholzer must apply for reinstatement, pay a fee for reinstatement of her license and agree to the allegations that brought her licensure suspension being considered for reinstatement of her license. The board also says Hierholzer may not apply for reinstatement for 3 years.

For more information on Hierholzer’s license suspension or other acts by the Board of Healing Arts visit its actions webpage.

