Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters sees appointment, reappointment

(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed another to the Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it appointed Melinda Young and reappointed Jennifer Hill to the Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.

The Court says the two will serve 3-year terms that begin July 1 and will end June 30, 2023.

Young is an attorney from Hutchinson and Hill is an attorney from Wichita says the Supreme Court.

According to the Court, the Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters supervises granting certificates of eligibility for certified court reporters, overseers court reporters conduct and reviews and acts on complaints made against certified court reporters. It says court reporter certification examinations are given twice annually.

The Court says other board members, which include judges, court reporters and practicing attorneys, are:

  • Sharon Cahill, an official court reporter in the 29th Judicial District;
  • Chief Judge Preston Pratt, serving in the 17th Judicial District, composed of Decatur, Graham, Norton, Osborne, Phillips and Smith counties;
  • Sheila Lyons, an official court reporter in the 18th Judicial District, which is Sedgwick County;
  • Shirla McQueen, an attorney with Sharp McQueen in Liberal;
  • Jennifer Olsen, an official court reporter in the 3rd Judicial District, which is Shawnee County;
  • District Judge Rachel Pickering, who serves in the 3rd Judicial District and chairs the board; and
  • Vesta York, a freelance court reporter from Wichita.

