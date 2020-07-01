Advertisement

'Just a Buck' campaign brings in record donations

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concerns over the coronavirus didn’t keep 13 NEWS This Morning’s Chris Fisher from collecting a record amount of donations this year in his annual ‘Just a Buck’ campaign.

Chris, along with Lewis Toyota General Manager Jeff Kirwan and Personal Injury Attorney Dan Lykins presented Big Brothers Big Sisters a check for $43,138 Wednesday afternoon at Lewis Toyota.

The money comes form Chris’ month long fundraiser where he asked viewers for ‘just a buck’, in hopes everyone’s small donation would turn into one big lump sum.

$15,000 in matching funds from Lewis Toyota, and another $5,000 from Lykins helped sweeten the pot.

Fisher had the month of June to raise the funds, or leave what was left on the table.

Lykins said, “They do so much good that when people help Big Brothers Big Sisters, they just feel good about it.”

Kirwan agreed saying, “To see how many kids it’s helped and to see the community, especially in the times we’re in, step up -- it’s just a no-brainer for us here at Lewis.”

In the past six years, the ‘Just a Buck’ campaign has raised nearly $130,000 for programs that support local children.

