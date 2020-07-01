Gov. Kelly’s tips and tricks to a safe Independence Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly is encouraging Kansans to have a safe Independence Day Weekend.

Governor Kelly says as Kansans prepare for the July 4th weekend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has created a guide to help keep residents safe and healthy over the Holiday Weekend.

“The COVID-19 virus is still very much in our communities and taking basic public health steps will help keep Kansans safe and Kansas open for business,” says Governor Kelly.

Kelly says the guidance comes from her Ad Astra Reopening Plan and shows the state’s current recommendation to counties to remain in Phase 3 of the plan. She says local units of government have the ability to impose additional or less restrictive requirements on activities, businesses and venues. According to the Governor, residents should always consult with local government agencies for questions and comply with local restrictions.

July 4 recommendations from the Ad Astra Plan include:

Wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Limiting gatherings in homes with less than 45 people, not including those living in the residence.

Sticking to outdoor events whenever possible.

Disinfecting surfaces and using disposable or single-serve items as much as possible.

Maintaining mass gathering limits and social distancing at pool parties, restaurants, parks or other social venues.

If sick, stay home and contact a personal care physician.

If traveling KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines should be followed and avoid high-risk travel areas.

The Governor’s tips for parties, gatherings and get-togethers include:

Social distancing whenever possible, avoid parties of 45 or more if social distancing cannot be maintained.

Making sure parties are stocked with soap, paper towels, disinfecting supplies and other important cleaning materials.

Cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently.

Having cleaning items ready in bathrooms for use.

Keeping high-risk individuals home and safe.

If handling food, gloves should be worn.

The Governor’s food and drink tips include:

Avoiding punchbowls and other communal drink stations, instead, use packaged drinks and chips.

Using disposable plates and utensils if unable to clean dishes constantly.

Avoiding buffets or other self-service food stations.

Avoiding single-source drinking containers such as kegs or pitchers.

Avoiding single-source food spreads such as chips and dip.

Governor Kelly’s heat safety tips include:

Avoiding extreme temperature changes.

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoiding caffeine and alcohol and wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Slowing down and staying indoors by avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day and postponing outdoor activities and games.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles where inside temperatures reach 120 degrees quickly.

Governor Kelly’s fireworks tips include:

Always igniting fireworks outdoors.

Having adult supervision on all fireworks activities.

Having a water supply nearby.

Lighting from a solid, flat and stable platform.

Lighting only one firework at a time.

Making sure firework debris is cooled off before disposing of.

Never reigniting malfunctioning fireworks.

Storing fireworks in a cool and dry place.

Using a long-handled lighter.

The Governor also wants to remind Kansans that bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in the state and to always refer to local ordinances as to when and whether fireworks are allowed in residential areas and what types.

Governor Kelly says traveling within Kansas is not considered for travel-related quarantine, however, local health officers may choose to include it in their criteria. The KDHE has issued mandates on travel-related quarantines for international, interstate and cruise-related travel.

The KDHE says residents should conduct a 14-day quarantine if visiting any of the following:

South Carolina and Florida on or after June 29.

Alabama, Arizona or Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

For more KDHE tips and guidance from Governor Kelly visit the KDHE website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.