Gov. Kelly signs three executive orders, extends emergency measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed three executive orders Tuesday, each of them extending emergency measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ongoing threat of COVID-19 has impacted our way of life and created many new challenges for Kansans and their families,” Governor Kelly said. “As cases continue to rise both in Kansas and across the county, reissuing these orders is a necessary step to keep Kansans healthy while also keeping the state open for business.”

The first (#20-49) reissues several previous emergency provisions regarding things like licenses, tax deadlines, and work program restrictions:

20-36 – Drivers’ license and vehicle registration and regulation during state of disaster emergency

20-37 – Allowing certain deferred tax deadlines and payments during state of disaster emergency

20-39 – Extending professional and occupational licenses during state of disaster emergency

20-40 – Temporarily allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video communication technology during state of disaster emergency

20-41 – Licensure, Certification, and Registration for persons and Licensure of “Adult Care Homes” during state of disaster emergency

20-42 – Temporarily suspending certain rules relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages during state of disaster emergency

20-43 – Temporary relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs during state of disaster emergency

Another order (#20-50) provides temporary relief from unemployment insurance requirements.

The final order (#20-51) extends the 2020 Kansas Complete Count Committee, which was created to help people with the Census, to November.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.