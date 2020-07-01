Advertisement

Geary Co. officials say shooting death of juvenile likely accidental

Authorities say all signs point to the mid-June incident as an “accidental shooting.”
Authorities say all signs point to the mid-June incident as an “accidental shooting.”(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capt. David Gilbert says a shooting that claimed the life of 10-year-old Grady Erichsen was more than likely an accident.

Gilbert released a statement Wednesday morning saying the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office is still waiting on a few items to return, but all signs point to the mid-June incident as an “accidental shooting.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, June 14th.

Sheriffs responded to a residence on Clarks Creek Rd. in reference to a juvenile that had been shot. The juvenile later died from the gunshot wounds at the Geary County Community Hospital.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accident report released in Lawrence crash that killed six

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
New details have been released in the Douglas County crash that killed six people on the south side of Lawrence.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hit and miss storms remain in the forecast the rest of the week

News

Wichita man killed in Tuesday crash in Dickinson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 38-year-old Wichita man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Herington in Dickinson County, authorities said.

News

Wamego Aquatic Center set to open on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Wamego Aquatic Center to open Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Latest News

News

Three men facing charges in woman’s shooting June 12 in Emporia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Three men charged in woman's shooting June 12 in Emporia.

Local

Budget cuts and masks top topics at Manhattan commission meeting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
City commissioners in Manhattan held a work session to discuss options to meet the 2021 budget expectations, as well as a discussion about whether to require face coverings.

News

Congregation sends parade off with parade

Updated: 11 hours ago
Congregation sends parade off with parade

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife is seeing a record amount of interest in hunting and fishing.

News

Local church holds farewell parade for beloved pastor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The congregation at Our Lady of Guadelupe drove by to say farewell to their beloved Father Jerry Arano-Ponce.

News

Owner of Topeka’s oldest bar concerned new restrictions will force closure

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The owner of Topeka’s oldest bar says the newest restrictions issued by the Shawnee Co. Health Department could be the final nail in the coffin for his business.