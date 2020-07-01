Geary Co. officials say shooting death of juvenile likely accidental

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capt. David Gilbert says a shooting that claimed the life of 10-year-old Grady Erichsen was more than likely an accident.

Gilbert released a statement Wednesday morning saying the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office is still waiting on a few items to return, but all signs point to the mid-June incident as an “accidental shooting.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, June 14th.

Sheriffs responded to a residence on Clarks Creek Rd. in reference to a juvenile that had been shot. The juvenile later died from the gunshot wounds at the Geary County Community Hospital.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.