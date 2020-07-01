Douglas Co. closes bars beginning Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. has issued a new order closing bars and nightclubs after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The order takes effect Friday, July 3rd, and will remain in place for two weeks. This comes days after the county issued an order mandating masks in public.

“Across the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are climbing. It is clear that bars are a highrisk environment for the spread of COVID-19,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “Locally, we have seen a surge of cases linked to bars. Infectious disease and public health experts around the country are recommending the closure of bars.”

Douglas Co. reports 190 cases total, 66 of which have come in the last week.

“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to higher-risk older adults in our community. We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases,” Marcellino said. “It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season

