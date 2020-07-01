Advertisement

Douglas Co. closes bars beginning Friday

The Douglas County health officer issued new guidelines closing bars.
The Douglas County health officer issued new guidelines closing bars.(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. has issued a new order closing bars and nightclubs after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The order takes effect Friday, July 3rd, and will remain in place for two weeks. This comes days after the county issued an order mandating masks in public.

“Across the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are climbing. It is clear that bars are a highrisk environment for the spread of COVID-19,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “Locally, we have seen a surge of cases linked to bars. Infectious disease and public health experts around the country are recommending the closure of bars.”

Douglas Co. reports 190 cases total, 66 of which have come in the last week.

“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to higher-risk older adults in our community. We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases,” Marcellino said. “It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Just a Buck’ campaign brings in record donations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Concerns over the coronavirus didn’t keep 13 NEWS This Morning’s Chris Fisher from collecting a record amount of donations this year in his annual ‘Just a Buck’ campaign.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrates thousands in donations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is celebrating more than $17,000 in donations.

Coronavirus

Riley County sees 3 deaths related to COVID-19, 242 positive cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County now has 3 COVID-19 related deaths and 132 active cases from a total of 242 positives.

News

Coach Bill Self thanks WIBW’s Chris Fisher

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
KU’s Coach Bill Self sent a special message to WIBW’s Chris Fisher for his Just a Buck Campaign.

News

Ascension Via Christi tightens visitation restrictions

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ascension Via Christi has updated its patient visitation measures.

Latest News

Sports

REPORTS: NFL preseason cut in half

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple national outlets are reporting that the NFL preseason schedule has been shortened to two games. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Week One and Week Four “have been scrapped.” Florio says “the league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.”

News

Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters sees appointment, reappointment

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed another to the Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.

News

Kansas Board of Healing Arts surrenders license of Leawood Doctor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts has issued the surrender of the license of Rebecca S. Hierholzer, M.D.

News

30,000 pounds of fresh food to be given out Thursday at mobile food distribution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
30,000 pounds of fresh food will be distributed to families in need Thursday, July 2nd at the Kansas Neurological Institute.

News

Topeka car wash offers free wash to veterans, military on July 4th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A local car wash is giving back to veterans and active duty military this Fourth of July.