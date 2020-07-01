Advertisement

College Hill neighborhood to have Independence Walk in place of annual Fourth of July parade

Though it won't have its usual parade, the College Hill neighborhood will have an Independence Walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Boswell Park, S.W. 13th and Boswell.
Though it won't have its usual parade, the College Hill neighborhood will have an Independence Walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Boswell Park, S.W. 13th and Boswell.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Fourth of July events that usually take place in the Topeka area have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

In spite of that, one Topeka neighborhood has found a way to celebrate the Fourth of July while still maintaining COVID-19 precautions.

Instead of having a parade as usual, the College Hill neighborhood of west-central Topeka is sponsoring an Independence Walk, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Boswell Square Park, S.W. 13th and Boswell.

Ardith Woertz, president of the College Hill Neighborhood Association, said area residents didn’t want to see the Fourth of July holiday go by without some type of a celebration.

“We had a neighborhood meeting and we thought, ‘Well, we don’t know where we’ll be with COVID-19,” Woertz said. “And so for a response, rather than having to cancel the parade -- which we did last year because of the thunderstorm -- we thought, ‘Let’s have something in place all ready’ and still show our patriotic spirit and our neighborhood camaraderie.”

Participants are being asked to wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance between themselves and other attendees as they walk the usual parade route, which goes east on S.W. 13th from Boswell to S.W. College; south on College to S.W. 15th; west on 15th to S.W. Jewell; and north on Jewell to S.W. 13th.

While the Independence Walk is sponsored by the College Hill Neighborhood Association, organizers say everyone is welcome to participate. They only ask that those who do come maintain at least 6 feet of social distance between themselves and other attendees and also to wear a mask if at all possible.

In addition to College Hill, other Fourth of July parades canceled this year include those in the Potwin and Collins Park neighborhoods of Topeka.

Among events still scheduled to take place on Saturday in the Topeka vicinity are a Fourth of July car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee, and the Spirit of Kansas Capitol Federal Fireworks Display at 10 p.m. at Lake Shawnee.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

