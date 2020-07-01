Coach Bill Self thanks WIBW’s Chris Fisher

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Coach Bill Self sent a special message to WIBW’s Chris Fisher for his Just a Buck Campaign.

Self shot the video himself and thanked Fisher for helping raise over $43,000 for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County.

“You saved the day,” said Self. “I just want to say job well done during these strange times.”

The money raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County will be used to find meaningful mentors for area children.

Bill Self for BBBS Guys, I'm really not a fan of tooting my own horn here. I've never been one who is good at taking compliments, or accepting gifts of any kind. It's odd, I know, especially for the line of work that I am in. Each year before I start fundraing for BBBS I have to remind Eric (our area director) that anything above a simple handshake and "thank you" for the few bucks I help put in the program's pocket is strictly prohibited. Well, apparently I need to send the same memo to Mary Shannon at the state level...because of, well, this. I'd be remiss if I didn't share, because I truly believe in the work Big Brothers Big Sisters does. The program is clearly doing something right when you have Bill Self in your corner for things like this. I mean, it is kinda cool. Posted by WIBW Chris Fisher on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.