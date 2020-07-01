Advertisement

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (News 12/CNN) - A Connecticut father is opening up about a video showing his 9-year-old son hide from a police car while playing basketball “because they killed George Floyd.”

Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was stunned when he watched home security video of his 9-year-old son Eliah dribbling a basketball in his driveway in Trumbull, Connecticut. As a police officer drove by, Eliah, who is Black, stopped dribbling and moved behind a car, hiding from view until the patrol car was gone. It was only then that he went back to playing basketball.

“It’s shocking. I watched it like three times. I couldn’t believe what I saw. I asked why he did what he did. He replied, ‘Because they killed George Floyd,’” Pierre-Louis said.

The father later shared the video to Instagram, writing, “Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?”

Pierre-Louis also wrote that Eliah doesn’t see the news, and they don’t talk negatively about police at home, adding, “I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better.”

“We try to shelter these kids, right? But it’s inevitable. You can’t keep them from every screen. You can’t keep them from every play date. They know what’s going on,” Pierre-Louis said.

The father soon found out his post resonated with more than just a few parents. The clip was shared across social media, racking up more than 100,000 views and starting a dialogue about what it’s like to raise a Black child in modern times.

The video even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James, Eliah’s favorite basketball player, who tweeted it “breaks my heart.”

Pierre-Louis hopes his family’s experience can help bring people together and make a positive difference.

"It opened up the chance to have these uncomfortable but necessary conversations with our kids," he said. "I think that's very much necessary, and I hope that this ends up on the right side of change."

The father says his family has lived in Trumbull for two years. During that time, they’ve had a positive experience with the police department.

Copyright 2020 News 12 Connecticut, Family video, Twitter via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

McEnany: Trump has been briefed on Russian allegations

Updated: moments ago
|
"Yes, he has been briefed but, that does not change the fact that there is no consensus on this intelligence, that is yet to be verified," McEnany said.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Coronavirus

Bandana is least effective form of face mask, study says

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Video compares how well masks stifle a cough

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

National

Report: Boeing fell short in disclosing key changes to Max

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG
A government report says Boeing did not give regulators documents about changes it made in a key system blamed in two deadly crashes of its 737 Max jet, and that officials responsible for approving the plane did not know how powerfully the system could push the plane’s nose down.

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: The heat continues

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hit and miss storms remain in the forecast the rest of the week

Coronavirus

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Weinstein was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 destroyed his career and gave rise to #MeToo.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National Politics

Businesswoman upsets 5-term congressman in Colorado primary

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lauren Boebert won the Republican Party primary after a campaign in which she accused Rep. Scott Tipton of not being sufficiently pro-Donald Trump.