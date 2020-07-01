Advertisement

Budget cuts and masks top topics at Manhattan commission meeting

"Little Apple on the Big Prairie" (Source: The City of Manhattan)
"Little Apple on the Big Prairie" (Source: The City of Manhattan)(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City commissioners in Manhattan held a work session to discuss options to meet the 2021 budget expectations, as well as a discussion about whether to require face coverings.

Suggestions for ways to cut costs include numerous cuts from the Parks and Recreation programs and services, as well as, options for fund transfers.

Parks and Recreation cuts would include reducing the number of temporary staffing positions, which means services and programs will be reduced.

The proposed solution includes keeping both Cico and Northview pools closed for the 2021 season and closing City pool in mid-August.

Other programs affected by these suggested cuts include both youth and adult sports programs traditionally offered by the Parks and Recreation department.

“We identified several programs that we believe could still occur, but they would need to have outside resources.” City of Manhattan, KS, deputy city manager, Jason Hilgers says.

While the proposed cuts would no longer offer sports sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department, organizations would be able to contact the city to use the facilities on a rental basis.

City Commissioners also discussed the need to have a plan going forward regarding the wearing of masks, they will vote on whether to adopt a City Ordinance for mask wearing at the Legislative session on Tuesday, July 7th.

Originally adopted on March 31, 2020, the City’s Emergency Resolution was originally set to expire on June 30, 2020.

Commissioners decided to extend the Emergency Resolution until Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, which allows them to continue with remote meetings.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Congregation sends parade off with parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congregation sends parade off with parade

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife is seeing a record amount of interest in hunting and fishing.

News

Local church holds farewell parade for beloved pastor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The congregation at Our Lady of Guadelupe drove by to say farewell to their beloved Father Jerry Arano-Ponce.

News

Owner of Topeka’s oldest bar concerned new restrictions will force closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The owner of Topeka’s oldest bar says the newest restrictions issued by the Shawnee Co. Health Department could be the final nail in the coffin for his business.

Latest News

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife, Parks And Tourism says hunting and fishing license sales are spiking since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Laird Noller Ford to donate to Early College Prep program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Laird Noller Ford has agreed to donate $5,000 a year to Topeka Public School’s Early College Prep program at Lowman Hill for the next five years.

News

Gov. Kelly signs three executive orders, extends emergency measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Gov. Laura Kelly signed three executive orders Tuesday, each of them extending emergency measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Topeka sets sites on animal health innovation campus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Go Topeka is evaluating two sites for a potential animal health innovation campus.

Local

Appeals court allows lawsuit against officer to continue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
The Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said it did not have jurisdiction to consider an appeal from a Topeka Police officer in a civil lawsuit.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports boycotts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor issued his support for the student-athletes boycotting for racial injustice.