Budget cuts and masks top topics at Manhattan commission meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City commissioners in Manhattan held a work session to discuss options to meet the 2021 budget expectations, as well as a discussion about whether to require face coverings.

Suggestions for ways to cut costs include numerous cuts from the Parks and Recreation programs and services, as well as, options for fund transfers.

Parks and Recreation cuts would include reducing the number of temporary staffing positions, which means services and programs will be reduced.

The proposed solution includes keeping both Cico and Northview pools closed for the 2021 season and closing City pool in mid-August.

Other programs affected by these suggested cuts include both youth and adult sports programs traditionally offered by the Parks and Recreation department.

“We identified several programs that we believe could still occur, but they would need to have outside resources.” City of Manhattan, KS, deputy city manager, Jason Hilgers says.

While the proposed cuts would no longer offer sports sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department, organizations would be able to contact the city to use the facilities on a rental basis.

City Commissioners also discussed the need to have a plan going forward regarding the wearing of masks, they will vote on whether to adopt a City Ordinance for mask wearing at the Legislative session on Tuesday, July 7th.

Originally adopted on March 31, 2020, the City’s Emergency Resolution was originally set to expire on June 30, 2020.

Commissioners decided to extend the Emergency Resolution until Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, which allows them to continue with remote meetings.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.