Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrates thousands in donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is celebrating more than $17,000 in donations.

The organization was June’s Envista Cares Challenge recipient.

The credit union matched $2,500 in donations and raised awareness of Boys and Girls Clubs in its emails, social media and radio time.

Boys and Girls Clubs leaders said the gift came at a perfect time with uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Envista said they’re glad to do it.

“We love being a part of the community, going out there and volunteering and helping all the wonderful organizations that do so much for us in our community, so we just want to give back,” said Envista’s Marketing Coordinator and Event Planner, Erika McNeill.

Doorstep will be the Envista Cares Challenge focus for the month of July.

