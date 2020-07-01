Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrates thousands in donations

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrates thousands in donations
Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka celebrates thousands in donations(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is celebrating more than $17,000 in donations.

The organization was June’s Envista Cares Challenge recipient.

The credit union matched $2,500 in donations and raised awareness of Boys and Girls Clubs in its emails, social media and radio time.

Boys and Girls Clubs leaders said the gift came at a perfect time with uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Envista said they’re glad to do it.

“We love being a part of the community, going out there and volunteering and helping all the wonderful organizations that do so much for us in our community, so we just want to give back,” said Envista’s Marketing Coordinator and Event Planner, Erika McNeill.

Doorstep will be the Envista Cares Challenge focus for the month of July.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Topeka prepares for face mask requirement

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The details on how to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s requirement to wear face masks in public is set to be released Thursday; Wednesday, organizations around Topeka were already making preparations.

News

Topeka prepares for face mask requirement

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The details on how to enforce Governor Laura Kelly’s requirement to wear face masks in public is set to be released Thursday; Wednesday, organizations around Topeka were already making preparations.

News

$84,000 donated to Kansas youth by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has donated $84,000 for Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network in Be the Spark grants.

News

The Historic Vinewood tightens COVID-19 restrictions for July 4 outdoor concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Vinewood kicked off its summer concert series with unique social distancing measures in June and will be restricting those measures for its 4th of July outdoor concert.

News

‘Just a Buck’ campaign brings in record donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Concerns over the coronavirus didn’t keep 13 NEWS This Morning’s Chris Fisher from collecting a record amount of donations this year in his annual ‘Just a Buck’ campaign.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Riley County sees 3 deaths related to COVID-19, 242 positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County now has 3 COVID-19 related deaths and 132 active cases from a total of 242 positives.

News

Coach Bill Self thanks WIBW’s Chris Fisher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
KU’s Coach Bill Self sent a special message to WIBW’s Chris Fisher for his Just a Buck Campaign.

News

Ascension Via Christi tightens visitation restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Ascension Via Christi has updated its patient visitation measures.

Sports

REPORTS: NFL preseason cut in half

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Multiple national outlets are reporting that the NFL preseason schedule has been shortened to two games. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Week One and Week Four “have been scrapped.” Florio says “the league is expected to announce the move on Thursday.”

News

Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters sees appointment, reappointment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new member and reappointed another to the Kansas Board of Examiners of Court Reporters.