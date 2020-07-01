Ascension Via Christi tightens visitation restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi has updated its patient visitation measures.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it has tightened visitation measures to protect patients, visitors, caregivers and associates as COVID-19 cases increase within the state.

The Hospital says the new guidelines include:

Restricting visitors; allowing no more than one visitor per patient and no visitors under age 18 for

OB/Labor and Delivery patients and surgical patients on the day of their procedure. Other patients may be

allowed a visitor on a case-by-case basis.

Screening will continue for everyone entering the hospital through limited entrances (Patient Entrance

and Emergency Entrance) and at off-site clinics and therapy centers.

Anyone who affirms that they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be asked not to visit and

should return when he or she is no longer symptomatic. They also will be advised to consider a virtual visit

through Facebook, Skype or other online platforms.

Those who are approved to visit will be asked to limit their movement within the hospital to and from the

patient’s room.

One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients.

“As we have seen an increase in COVID-19-positive patients in Riley County and surrounding areas, we have made

the decision to restrict visitor access in our hospital, clinics and therapy centers,” says Bob Copple, President of

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. “This decision was made to help ensure the safety of our associates

and patients.”

Ascension Via Christi’s leadership says they continue to closely communicate with community physicians, task forces and the Riley County Health Department in order to coordinate activities and share knowledge.

“People must continue to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and proper mask-wearing,” Copple

explained. “This has been a long road, but just because we are all ready to be done with COVID-19, we all must

continue to stay diligent in order to protect high-risk individuals and our medical community. It’s up to all of us to

help reduce the spread. "

Ascension Via Christi says it operates seven hospitals, 75 sites of care and employs over 6,000 associates. It is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to those living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

