Advertisement

Appeals court allows lawsuit against officer to continue

The Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said it did not have jurisdiction to consider an appeal from a Topeka Police officer in a civil lawsuit.
The Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said it did not have jurisdiction to consider an appeal from a Topeka Police officer in a civil lawsuit.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An appeals court will allow a lawsuit against a Topeka Police officer to move toward trial.

The Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled this week it did not have jurisdiction to consider an appeal from Officer Christopher Janes. Janes wanted them to review a U.S. District Court ruling, denying him qualified immunity in a civil lawsuit filed by Timothy Harris.

Harris claims his constitutional rights were violated during an arrest in January 2018, when he was taken to the ground and pepper sprayed. Harris says he was cooperating, but Janes contends Harris swung an elbow at him, and grabbed at weapons on his duty belt.

The Appeals Court decision send the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Budget cuts and masks top topics at Manhattan commission meeting

Updated: moments ago
City commissioners in Manhattan held a work session to discuss options to meet the 2021 budget expectations, as well as a discussion about whether to require face coverings.

News

Congregation sends parade off with parade

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Congregation sends parade off with parade

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife is seeing a record amount of interest in hunting and fishing.

News

Local church holds farewell parade for beloved pastor

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
The congregation at Our Lady of Guadelupe drove by to say farewell to their beloved Father Jerry Arano-Ponce.

News

Owner of Topeka’s oldest bar concerned new restrictions will force closure

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The owner of Topeka’s oldest bar says the newest restrictions issued by the Shawnee Co. Health Department could be the final nail in the coffin for his business.

Latest News

News

Kansas fishing, hunting license sales spike amid pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Kansas Department Of Wildlife, Parks And Tourism says hunting and fishing license sales are spiking since the coronavirus pandemic began.

News

Laird Noller Ford to donate to Early College Prep program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Laird Noller Ford has agreed to donate $5,000 a year to Topeka Public School’s Early College Prep program at Lowman Hill for the next five years.

News

Gov. Kelly signs three executive orders, extends emergency measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Gov. Laura Kelly signed three executive orders Tuesday, each of them extending emergency measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Topeka sets sites on animal health innovation campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Go Topeka is evaluating two sites for a potential animal health innovation campus.

Sports

K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor supports boycotts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor issued his support for the student-athletes boycotting for racial injustice.