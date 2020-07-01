Accident report released in Lawrence crash that killed six

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New details have been released in the Douglas County crash that killed six people on the south side of Lawrence.

The wreck occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18th.

An accident report obtained from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the 2009 Ford Fusion was traveling west on K-10 just west of the US-59 Iowa Street exit when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2018 GMC Acadia.

The six people in the car were all killed, all had been in the car for nearly 20 hours, headed from Florida to Topeka when the accident happened.

Relatives said the victims were 29-year-old Anico Kirk; her three daughters, 11-year-old Yamel Kirk, 9-year-old Umariel Lee and 4-year-old Nah’Liyah Cay; Kirk’s brother, 27-year-old Maurice Ross; and longtime family friend 49-year-old Felecia Harvey, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

The driver of the Acadia, identified as a 41-year-old woman from Tonganoxie suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Officials have not said why the car veered into oncoming traffic.

