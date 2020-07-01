Advertisement

$84,000 donated to Kansas youth by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Jul. 1, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has donated $84,000 for Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network in Be the Spark grants.

KAY clubs selected to receive mini-grants are as follows:

  • Atchison Middle School
  • Cherryvale Middle/High School
  • Ellis High School
  • Emporia High School
  • Halstead Middle School
  • Holton Middle/High School
  • Independence Middle School
  • Osborne High School
  • Pike Valley High School, Courtland
  • Remington Middle School
  • Royal Valley High School
  • Santa Fe Trail High School, Overbrook
  • Thunder Ridge High School, Kensington
  • Wabaunsee High School, Alma

KAYAN says it received 22 applications for an intensive selection process which included the submission of letters of intent, surveying student bodies, research and partnering with community organizations.

“We are thrilled with the number of KAY clubs that have seized the opportunity to participate in this exciting adventure,” says Cheryl Gleason, KAY state director and KSHSAA assistant executive director. “The results of their dreams and teamwork will leave a lasting impact on their school and community.”

“The Be the Spark initiative has been full of opportunities for students all across the state of Kansas, including brainstorming and dreaming big of how they can make a lasting impact on their school and community, writing letters of intent, having meaningful discussions with leaders of their schools and then putting those pieces together into a grant application,” says Katlin Bryan, Be the Spark project coordinator. “Through the generous grants from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the KAYAN board’s organization of these grants, students have been given the opportunity to make a difference by promoting healthy lifestyles and mental health for themselves as well as future generations of Kansans.”

KAY says while clubs brought forward different ideas, they were similar by focusing on getting their peers moving more and connect the benefit of physical health to improved mental health. It says some clubs will use grant money to improve existing walking trails, sand volleyball courts and weight rooms, while others want to install water bottle filling stations, splash pads, disc golf courses or create an indoor classroom and activity space.

“It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm that these KAY club members have for Be the Spark,” says Virginia Barnes, director of Blue Health Initiatives for the state’s largest and only local health insurer. “They thoughtfully and carefully developed a plan that they determined was best for their school and community, one that will have long-term, sustainable results by helping themselves and their peers improve their lifetime physical and mental wellbeing. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is proud to provide the funding necessary to make their initiatives become a reality.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas says the Be the Spark program was created in 2017 as a partnership between it and the Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network. In 2019 they provided a $150,000 grant to administer the program which gives mini-grants to clubs across Kansas.

