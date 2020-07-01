30,000 pounds of fresh food to be given out Thursday at mobile food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 30,000 pounds of fresh food will be distributed to families in need Thursday, July 2nd at the Kansas Neurological Institute.

The drive-thru distribution is free and begins at 9:30 a.m. at the east entrance of KNI off 21st and Randolph Street.

Food is given on a first-come first-serve basis and no ID is required.

The event is sponsored by Town and Country Christian Church and Harvesters.

The church is also asking for volunteers. Those wanting to help are asked to arrive at the distribution point at 8:30 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.