While other events are canceled, Lake Shawnee car show will take place Saturday on Fourth of July

Ed White, left, and Bud Mallory discuss the annual car show set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, near Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle on the east side of Lake Shawnee. White is standing near his white 1969 Volkswagen Beetle while Mallory is standing near his red 1950 Mercury two-door coupe.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While a number of Fourth of July activities have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, one event will take place as scheduled.

An annual benefit car show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, near Reynolds Lodge, 3315 S.E. Tinman Circle on the east side of Lake Shawnee.

Car show organizer Ed White says he’s looking for a big crowd this year because so many car shows have been canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"A number of the guys in the area have not had an opportunity to even get their cars out this year for a show," White says. "So this may be their first opportunity, and we're glad to have 'em."

White said interest in car shows is high in Topeka and the surrounding area.

“There’s a lot of car people in Shawnee County and this area, and other surrounding cities,” he says. “They like the classic cars, and this is just a perfect day to get out with their family because they’ve been cooped up so long. This gives them a chance to get out on that day and enjoy themselves.”

Every year, White selects a local nonprofit organization as the beneficiary of funds raised at the car show. This year, car show proceeds will benefit the American Legion Riders, based in Topeka.

Bud Mallory, of Topeka, says he takes part in the Fourth of July car show each year.

“It’s really a nice car show,” Mallory says. “It goes to a good cause. We have a lot of fun. It always brings a nice, nice crowd.”

Registration at $20 per car will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 4. Judging will begin at noon and prizes will be awarded for the top 25 cars at 3 p.m.

Admission and parking are free for spectators.

Two food trucks will be on hand for the event. Music will be provided by Rainbow Dragon DJ.

Though several other community events have been canceled this year at Lake Shawnee, the Spirit of Kansas fireworks show will be held as usual starting at 10 p.m.

For more information on the car show, call 785-640-9915.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

