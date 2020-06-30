Valley Falls man seriously injured in Monday crash in Missouri

ARCHIE, Mo.. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man was seriously injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. on Route A, just east of South Stevens Point Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan was traveling east on Route A when it went off the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then became airborne before striking a ditch and a tree.

The driver, James M. Costello, 39, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Costello was transported by air ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The patrol said Costello, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The crash location was about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.

