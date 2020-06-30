Advertisement

Valley Falls man seriously injured in Monday crash in Missouri

A Valley Falls man was injured early Monday in a single-vehicle crass in Missouri, authorities said.
A Valley Falls man was injured early Monday in a single-vehicle crass in Missouri, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHIE, Mo.. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man was seriously injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. on Route A, just east of South Stevens Point Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Nissan was traveling east on Route A when it went off the roadway and struck a mailbox. The vehicle then became airborne before striking a ditch and a tree.

The driver, James M. Costello, 39, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Costello was transported by air ambulance to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The patrol said Costello, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The crash location was about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 NEWS This Morning Hour 2

Updated: 29 minutes ago
13 NEWS This Morning Hour 2

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Hot and humid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Today may end up being the hottest day of the week

Sports

Emporia State returns to the field

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Lawrence Protesters occupy Mass St.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Protesters in Lawrence blocked off Mass. St. near South Park for several days.

Latest News

Sports

Emporia State returns to the field

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Emporia State returned to the football field for the first time since the pandemic. The Hornets are hosting voluntary summer workouts.

Local

COVID-19 presents challenge in filling 911 dispatch positions at Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new recruitment methods to find applicants for open 911 dispatch positions, but even with an increase in people looking for work, restrictions from COVID-19 has created challenges in filling the open spots, which the county has the goal to fill.

News

COVID-19 presents challenge in filling 911 dispatch positions at Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new recruitment methods to find applicants for open 911 dispatch positions, but even with an increase in people looking for work, restrictions from COVID-19 has created challenges in filling the open spots, which the county has the goal to fill.

News

More than 60 people compete for car show trophy

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
People got the chance to show off their cars on the south side of Topeka despite the morning rain.More than 60 people showed off their car at the John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep lot.

News

People learn to be a blacksmith at Washburn Tech

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
An old tradition is still present at Washburn Institute of Technology where seven people of all ages learned how to be a blacksmith.

News

Protesters in Lawrence camp out on Mass. Street since Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Protesters in Lawrence began camping out on Mass. Street starting on Saturday after someone put a drawing and letter in South Park earlier in the day.