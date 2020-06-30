Tuesday forecast: Hot and humid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The heat continues with all of northeast Kansas expected to get in the triple digits for heat indices this afternoon. The one factor that could limit how hot it will get not only today but for most of the week will be cloud cover. Of course the dewpoint temperatures will factor in how hot the heat index will be. Even with a similar temperature/heat index, if there is cloud cover it doesn’t feel as bad compared to if it were sunny. Take yesterday for example, it was hot and humid but because there was cloudy skies in several areas, it didn’t feel too bad.

8 Day Forecast June 30 (WIBW/Doug Meyers)

Storm chances could occur almost everyday however confidence is low on exact timing and location of where the storms will be at any point in time. Confidence is fairly high that most spots will get very little if any rain at all however those that do get rain may get up to 0.50″ depending how heavy the rain is. This does include possible rain chances past Wednesday night despite the official 8 day forecast dry to end the week including the weekend. There are signs of at least a few spotty showers/storms even on the 4th of July however because of low confidence, have kept the forecast dry for now.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-upper 90s and heat indices ranging anywhere from 102°-110°. Because of the higher heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect from 12pm-8pm for the entire WIBW viewing area. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

Tonight with lows in the mid 70s and southeast wind 5-15 mph the focus is going to be on a storm system in Nebraska that will travel southward. Most models keep the storms in Nebraska overnight but there is a slight chance areas near HWY 36 could get clipped by the storm.

Tomorrow depending if that storm system that develops in Nebraska produced a weak frontal boundary which may set off storms in the heat of the day Wednesday it’ll mainly be dry and mostly sunny during the day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with similar heat indices to today so may have another heat advisory. The one major difference is it won’t be as windy, in fact winds may only GUST 10 to 15 mph the rest of the week which means it’ll only be at 5-10 mph for sustained winds.

Highs may cool down slightly to end the week into Saturday before a warming trend begins starting Sunday back up toward the mid 90s by Tuesday.

TAKING ACTION:

Hot and humid today and tomorrow with heat indices similar: 102-110 The air quality will be similar to yesterday, in the moderate category. Still reduced due to the Saharan Dust. Storm chances need to be monitored all week including chances that may need to be put in to the forecast especially at the end of the week and the weekend. Low confidence in exact timing and location of the storms however higher confidence that we’re not looking at widespread rain when we do have rain in the area which means most areas will be dry whenever rain ends up developing in northeast Kansas.

