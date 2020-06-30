Topeka Metro bikeshare program to end July 30th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro board members have voted to end the city’s only bikeshare program.

The blue bikes you see across Topeka will vanish on July 30th, as the board voted on Monday to cease operation of the program.

The board formed a task force to try and find someone to take over the program in the future but had no luck.

“Topeka Metro located a vendor that was willing to take over the maintenance and operations of the program, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in moving forward, then in May, the company said they would no longer be providing bike share services for Topeka Metro,” Topeka Metro said in a news release.

Topeka Metro Bikes began in April 2015.

