Topeka Mayor approves of mandatory mask wearing executive order

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla approves of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order to make wearing a mask in public mandatory.

“A mask is not a political issue. I’m going to say this again -- a mask is not a political issue. A mask is a public health issue. It is there to safe guard not only the health of the individuals around you but safeguard your health.”

Gov. Kelly announced on June 29 there will be a statewide order to make wearing masks mandatory starting on Friday, July 3 at 12:01 a.m.

“The state of Kansas just this week had the highest numbers that we’ve seen of COVID, since the beginning of this pandemic,” said De La Isla. “In our community, we’re hitting our highest numbers of what we’ve seen in COVID and I think it’s time to say that we want to support the economic recovery.”

Counties have the choice to opt out of the order as well.

She said that although many have disapproved of wearing masks, it's important to get back to a state of normalcy.

"A mask is nothing but an act of kindness to somebody else. A mask is you being willing to say, 'I know I am asymptomatic. I know that I might not have been in contact with anybody that's COVID positive but I still choose to take care of somebody else and just protect them for a little while and just be uncomfortable just for a moment."

COVID-19 positive cases has eclipsed 14,000 with 270 deaths throughout the state.

De La Isla has been in quarantine herself for the last two weeks because of exposure to the virus. She had two tests done that were both negative and is expected to be back to normal duties tomorrow.

