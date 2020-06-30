Sandwich chain offering free cookies for mask-wearing customers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas based sandwich shop is offering a sweet incentive to customers who wear masks.

Now through July 12th, Goodcents’ Deli Fresh Subs says everyone who shows up to any of their 66 locations across the country wearing a mask will get a free cookie.

The chain says the offer applies to customers who dine-in or carry out.

Goodcents headquarters is located in DeSoto, Kansas, and has two sandwich shops in Topeka, two in Manhattan and one in Lawrence.

The company says this is their way of thanking customers for doing their part to keep their restaurants and communities safe.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.