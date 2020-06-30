One injured in early morning stabbing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday on the city’s west side that sent a man to a local hospital.

Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of S.W. 9th, where the stabbing was reported.

Police on the scene told 13 NEWS that a 44-year-old man suffered a stab wound in the incident.

The victim was transported with serious injuries to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The man’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

