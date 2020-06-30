One injured in early morning stabbing in Topeka
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday on the city’s west side that sent a man to a local hospital.
Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of S.W. 9th, where the stabbing was reported.
Police on the scene told 13 NEWS that a 44-year-old man suffered a stab wound in the incident.
The victim was transported with serious injuries to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The man’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
