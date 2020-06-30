Advertisement

One injured in early morning stabbing in Topeka

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person injured.
Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that left one person injured.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a stabbing early Tuesday on the city’s west side that sent a man to a local hospital.

Police were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of S.W. 9th, where the stabbing was reported.

Police on the scene told 13 NEWS that a 44-year-old man suffered a stab wound in the incident.

The victim was transported with serious injuries to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The man’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

