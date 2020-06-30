Motorcycle rider critically injured after crash at Billard Airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries after a high-speed crash at Billard airport Tuesday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says the accident happened around 9:45 a.m.

They say the motorcycle crashed into “building 2” at the airport for an unknown reason.

Officials say they are investigating to see if the person was being chased by another vehicle.

No other information has been released.

